Union Minister hopes for early statehood restoration

Srinagar, Aug 30: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday expressed hope that statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored in the near future, saying the decision rests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Last year, assembly elections were held in which people participated in large numbers. Local body elections are also scheduled for October and November. Besides, we hope statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir very soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to take a call, but I believe it will be restored soon,” Athawale told reporters in Srinagar on the sidelines of a function.

The Union Minister said that since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the region has witnessed an increase in employment opportunities with new industries coming up. “Tourists used to come in large numbers, but the Pahalgam terror attack put a halt to it. Now tourists have again started visiting Kashmir in good numbers,” he said.

Recalling India’s firm stand against terrorism, Athawale said, “During Operation Sindoor, we taught Pakistan a lesson. India did not stop the war even at the request of the US President, but we aimed to eliminate terrorists.”

On the devastation caused by recent floods in Jammu, Athawale assured that the government would extend all possible assistance to the victims. “A survey is being carried out to assess the losses. The government will provide every possible relief to the flood-affected families,” he said.

The Minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to development, peace, and stability in Jammu and Kashmir. “Our focus is to bring prosperity, create jobs for youth, and ensure that normalcy prevails,” he added.