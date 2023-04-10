Srinagar, April 10: Union minister of road transport and national highways, Nitin Gadkari reached Sonamarg on Monday along with J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and members of Parliament to visit the site of the Zojila tunnel on Srinagar-Leh highway.

During the inspection, they took stock of the progress made on the construction of the tunnel and interacted with the workers and engineers working on the project. They also discussed the challenges faced by the construction team and assured them of all possible support from the government.

The Zojila tunnel project is being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) at an estimated cost of Rs. 6,809 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

The Zojila tunnel is a proposed 14.15 km long tunnel that will pass through the Zojila Pass, connecting Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir with Leh in Ladakh. Once completed, it will be the longest bi-directional tunnel in Asia and will provide all-weather connectivity between the two regions. The project is expected to significantly reduce the travel time between Srinagar and Leh, especially during the winter months when the Zojila Pass remains closed due to heavy snowfall.

