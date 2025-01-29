Dehradun, Jan 28: Hailing Uttarakhand for implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the `Secular Civil Code’ will strengthen the spirit of democracy.

“Today the world is saying that the 21st century is India’s century. After offering prayers to Baba Kedar, it came out from my mouth that this is the decade of Uttarakhand. I am very happy that Uttarakhand is developing rapidly. Yesterday, Uttarakhand became the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code. I sometimes call it the Secular Civil Code. It will act as a foundation for a dignified life for our mothers and sisters. It will strengthen the spirit of democracy and the constitution. I congratulate the Uttarakhand government for this,” Modi said

He also compared the UCC to sportsmanship, highlighting its essence of equality and unity. “Sportsmanship removes us from description. Every win is about everyone’s efforts. UCC has the same team spirit as sports, discrimination against none, everyone is equal. I congratulate the Uttarakhand government for this historic step,” he added.

The introduction of a Uniform Civil Code to replace laws on marriage, divorce, and inheritance has been a longstanding goal of PM Modi and his party, the BJP. Muslim leaders and critics say the UCC challenges Islamic laws on divorce, marriage, and inheritance.

On Monday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said one state has made the Uniform Civil Code a reality and it is only a matter of time before the “entire country will have similar legislation”.

“Some people, out of ignorance, are criticizing the Uniform Civil Code. How can we criticize something which is the mandate of the Indian Constitution, an ordainment emanating from our founding fathers, something that has to bring about gender equality?” the Vice President said yesterday.

In December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha that every state with a BJP government would bring in the Civil Code the way it was done in Uttarakhand. The promise of the UCC was included in the BJP’s election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Uttarakhand became the first Indian state to implement the common law on January 27. CM Dhami launched the UCC portal, rules, and Gazette Notification in Dehradun, stating the law would promote uniformity and ensure equal rights and responsibilities for all citizens.

“Today, by implementing UCC in Uttarakhand, we are paying our true tribute to the makers of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, and all the respected members of the Constituent Assembly,” Dhami said on the occasion.

The UCC refers to one law that would apply to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, maintenance, etc. India has a uniform or one set of ‘criminal codes’ for all its citizens but doesn’t have uniform civil law.