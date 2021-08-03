Unidentified militant killed in north Kashmir encounter

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

“Bandipora Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir police on its official handle.

A police official said: “Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there”.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

“In the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain is being ascertained,” the official said, adding the operation is still underway.