Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Unidentified militant killed in north Kashmir encounter

encounter scaled
File Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

“Bandipora Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir police on its official handle.

 

A police official said: “Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chandaji area of Bandipora after inputs were received about the presence of terrorists there”.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces, who retaliated.

“In the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed. The identity and group affiliation of the slain is being ascertained,” the official said, adding the operation is still underway.


svg%3E
Previous
Injured in horrific bull attack, man gets a new face within a year
svg%3E
Next
CBSE class 10 results declared: 99.04% pass, over 57,000 score above 95%
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor