Under PM Modi’s leadership India became world’s 4th largest economy: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday India is the fourth largest economy in the world and that over 25 crore people have come out of poverty under the leadership of PM Modi.

Speaking with reporters, LG Sinha said that Jammu and Kashmir will observe a fortnight of service from September 17 – the birthday PM Modi – to October 2 – the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

He said that the administration has lined up several programmes during this period with a special focus on women’s health and well-being.

While wishing PM Modi on his birthday, LG Sinha he prays that the Prime Minister continues to work with the same dedication as he has been doing over these years. ” Under PM Modi’s leadership India has become the fourth largest economy in the world and over 25 crore people have come out of poverty to lead dignified life,” he said.

He added that the country’s position has strengthened significantly. “If we speak about self-respect and security, India’s status today is at the highest level in the world.”

He said that the last decade has seen significant change in the country. “In the last 10 to 11 years, PM Modi has worked with great dedication for the country and its people. Economic development was the need of the hour, and its benefits have now reached rural areas and the poor,” LG Sinha noted.