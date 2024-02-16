Under PM Modi, ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ transformed into peoples’ movement: LG

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ has been transformed into a peoples’ movement

He was speaking after paying obeisance to Lord Shri Martand at Shri Martand Surya Temple, Paloura, on the occasion of Surya Saptami, in Jammu, today.

He participated in the Mahayagya organized by Shri Martand Tirath Trust and prayed for the peace, progress, and prosperity of one and all.

The Lt Governor interacted with the people and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Since time immemorial Jammu Kashmir has been known as the land of spirituality and one of the main centers of learning and knowledge in the country. It has always promoted an inclusive cultural ecosystem and kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom, the Lt Governor said.

He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’ has been transformed into a people’s movement.

He called upon the people to rededicate themselves to promote social harmony and collectively work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

AK Sidha, President, Martand Tirath Trust; Avtar Krishan, Chairman; TK Tickoo, General Secretary, other members of Shri Martand Tirath Trust and people from different walks of life were present.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K, and senior officials of UT Administration were also present.