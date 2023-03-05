JAMMU, MARCH 05: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha addressed the Youth Festival today at BSF Camp, Paloura, Jammu and felicitated the beneficiaries of Mission Youth’s schemes, athletes and new recruits of Agniveer & Jammu Kashmir Police.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also launched Rozgaar Mela and on spot placement drive.

Congratulating the winners of the athletics meet and new recruits, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Government towards the aspirations of the younger population.

“We are empowering our youth for tomorrow. Ongoing training & skill development and Apprentice Mela are aimed to boost their career prospects and build an entrepreneurship ecosystem. We have ensured financial resources & start-up support services to encourage new business creation,” said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said, the UT administration is moving ahead in a planned manner & in consultation with stakeholders to provide all the support to our youth to realize their dream.

“We are always ready to listen to the Common man, farmer, laborer, businessman, employee, and make necessary intervention to safeguarding their interest,” observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor shared the new milestones achieved by the J&K in Youth Empowerment under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“Our Youth are converting the opportunities into infinite possibilities to fulfill the vision of Strong & Atmanirbhar J&K,” said the Lt Governor.

J&K UT had established the highest number of PMEGP units last year & with record number of entrepreneurs, dreams of becoming job creators instead of job seekers are being realized. The credit for this historic achievement goes to the youth of Jammu Kashmir who have made the country proud, he added.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, in the last three years, we have filled more than 30,000 vacant government posts. Soon the process to fill 20,000 vacant posts in administration will start. More than 6 lakh youth of J&K have been extended with technical support & financial assistance to become entrepreneurs, noted the Lt Governor.

In just 10 days of Back to Village and My Town, My Pride, UT administration has created 75,000 new entrepreneurs, he said.

The Lt Governor said, the Central Government is spending one lakh crore rupees to build highways and tunnels in J&K UT. More than Rs 5000 Cr has been made available for doubling agriculture’s contribution in J&K’s GDP in the next 5 years, he added.

Highlighting the efforts of the government to realize the true potential of the youth of Jammu Kashmir, the Lt Governor said the Jammu Kashmir administration is running about 17 self-employment schemes and employment fairs are also being organized in every district, in which the private companies from across the country are providing on spot offers to youth.

Jammu Kashmir, which used to be at the bottom of the medal tally, is now bringing laurels to the nation at the international events. ‘My Youth, My Pride’, University Athletic Championship and LG Rolling Trophy are providing a proper platform to lakhs of budding sportspersons. More than 50 lakh children and youth get the sporting opportunity under My Youth, My Pride and 42,000 youth from the Union Territory participated in the LG Rolling Cricket Trophy, he noted.

He also informed about the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela to be organized on March 20 in 6 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor congratulated all the trainers and officials associated with Center for District Youth Training and Empowerment Trainees (C-DYTE) and advised them for upskilling and developing new skills among the youth as per the modern day requirements.

15 C-DYTE centres in Jammu District alone are providing development training to the youth of 300 villages of the district.

The Youth Festival was organized by District Administration Jammu in collaboration with Mission Youth. Entrepreneurs, who have benefitted from the schemes of different departments, were also felicitated with appreciation certificates. Best instructors awards were given to instructors of C-DYTE on the occasion.

Sh Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC Jammu; senior officers of J&K Police, BSF & Civil Administration, prominent citizens and youth in large numbers were present.