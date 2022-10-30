Srinagar, Oct 30: LG Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that under guidance of PM Modi, J&K’s youth is scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress.

Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for addressing Jammu Kashmir Rozgar Mela & blessing 3000 youths who have received appointment letters. Under guidance of Hon'ble PM, J&K's youth is scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress. pic.twitter.com/04BZK95nqe — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 30, 2022

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi ji for addressing Jammu Kashmir Rozgar Mela & blessing 3000 youths who have received appointment letters. Under guidance of PM, J&K's youth is scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress," LG said in a tweet.

He said that Good Governance is commitment to serve people and work for prosperity and welfare of poorest of the poor.

Good Governance is commitment to serve people & work for prosperity and welfare of poorest of the poor. I am confident the new appointees will play the vital role of reinforcing our values in public service and serve the people with honesty, absolute integrity and truthfulness. pic.twitter.com/tsjdyN4nzc — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 30, 2022

“I am confident the new appointees will play the vital role of reinforcing our values in public service and serve the people with honesty, absolute integrity and truthfulness,” LG said.