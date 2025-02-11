SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 11: The Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir celebrated Unani Day 2025 with enthusiasm, honoring the birth anniversary of Hakim Ajmal Khan, a luminary in Unani medicine. The main function was held at the Government Dental College, Srinagar, gathering distinguished scholars, practitioners, and students to underscore the enduring significance of Unani medicine in contemporary healthcare.

Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister of J&K, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasized the government’s dedication to integrating Unani medicine into the mainstream healthcare system. He stated that under the leadership of the Chief Minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, the government is expanding Ayush Health & Wellness Centres, upgrading Ayush medical education and research, and encouraging large-scale cultivation of medicinal plants in collaboration with farmers. “The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is committed to making Unani medicine a vital component of our public health framework. Our investments in infrastructure, research, and industry partnerships aim to position J&K as a leader in the Ayush sector, benefiting both our residents and medical tourists,” stated Nasir Aslam Wani.

Dr. Nuzhat Bashir Shah, the newly appointed Director of Ayush, J&K, delivered a speech honoring Hakim Ajmal Khan. She lauded his unparalleled contributions to Unani medicine and his visionary efforts in modernizing traditional healthcare practices. Dr. Bashir emphasized the importance of preserving and advancing this rich heritage to meet present-day health challenges. Dr. Bashir also expressed gratitude to Sakina Itoo, Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education, and Social Welfare, for her unwavering support and guidance in promoting the Ayush sector in the region. She acknowledged the minister’s pivotal role in advancing traditional healthcare systems and integrating them into the broader medical framework.

Furthermore, Dr. Bashir extended her appreciation to Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary to the Government, Health & Medical Education Department, for his continuous efforts in strengthening healthcare services across Jammu & Kashmir. She highlighted his commitment to enhancing the quality and accessibility of medical education and services, which has significantly benefited the Ayush sector.

In his keynote address, Dr. Sujad Hussain Shuja, Assistant Director (Unani), Directorate of Ayush, J&K, highlighted the significant achievements in the Unani sector within the region. He detailed the successful integration of Unani practices in public health initiatives, advancements in research, and the establishment of new healthcare facilities dedicated to Unani medicine.

The Directorate of Ayush, J&K, has made remarkable strides in promoting traditional systems of medicine, including the successful operationalization of numerous Ayush Health & Wellness Centres across the Union Territory. These centers provide integrative healthcare services that combine traditional Unani practices with modern medical approaches. Significant investments have been made in upgrading existing Ayush healthcare facilities and establishing new ones, ensuring that quality Unani medical services are accessible to the populace. The Directorate has also focused on enhancing the quality of Unani medical education by upgrading institutions, promoting research collaborations, and increasing student intake to nurture the next generation of Unani practitioners. Furthermore, Unani medicine has been effectively integrated into public health programs, addressing lifestyle diseases and contributing to the overall well-being of the community.

Professor Dr. Iffat Shah, Principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar, and holding the additional charge of Principal, Government Unani Medical College, Ganderbal, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the pivotal role of Unani medicine in the contemporary healthcare landscape. She underscored the importance of fostering collaboration between conventional and traditional medical institutions to enhance patient care and medical education in the region.

Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Registrar Board of Ayurvedic and Unani J&K Dr. Showkat Hussain Yattoo, Assistant Director (Unani) Dr. Sujad Hussain Shuja, Chief Accounts Officer, Directorate of Ayush J&K, Sonam Singh, In-Charge Government Unani Hospital Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Parray, Registrar Board of Homeopathy Dr. B.R. Dab, and all District Ayush Officers/District Nodal Officers, Ayush Kashmir Division.