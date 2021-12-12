Srinagar: Cold wave continued unabated in Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the night temperature remained below the freezing point with icy winds adding to the chill factor.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said the minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh region, while at minus 17.8 degrees Celsius, Drass town was the coldest.



“Srinagar had minus 3.0, Pahalgam minus 3.8 and Gulmarg minus 4.2 as the minimum.



“Drass town of Ladakh had minus 17.8, Leh minus 15.3 and Kargil minus 9.1 as the night’s lowest temperature.



“Jammu city had 7.7, Katra 7.0, Batote had 3.1, Banihal 0.8 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature,” the official said.



The weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minimum temperatures recorded last night

Srinagar = -3.0°C

Qazigund = -3.0°C

Pahalgam = -5.4°C

Kupwara = -3.8°C

Kokernag = -2.3°C

Gulmarg = -4.2°C

Pampore = -4.5°C

Srinagar Airport = -1.3°C

Awantipora = -4.3°C

Anantnag = -3.9°C

Khudwani = -4.2°C

Ganderbal = NA

Bandipora = -3.1°C

Baramulla = -2.4°C

Gulmarg (Kongdoori Station) = -2.8°C

Budgam = -3.5°C

Pulwama = -2.7°C

Kulgam = -1.9°C

Shopian = -4.4°C

Jammu = 7.7°C

Banihal = 0.8°C

Batote = 3.1°C

Katra = 7.0°C

Bhaderwah = 0.9°C

Kathua = 7.8°C

Jammu Airport = 8.9°C

Udhampur = 3.5°C

Poonch = 4.3°C

Kishtwar = 5.0°C

Ramban = 4.6°C

Reasi = NA

Samba = 4.6°C

Rajhani = 8.1°C

Bakore = NA

Leh = -12.3°C

Thoise = -14.5°C

Base Camp = -11.8°C

Kargil = -9.1°C

Nubra Valley = -12.0°C

Drass = -17.8°C

Compiled By: Kashmir Weather





