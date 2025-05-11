UN welcomes truce 

United Nations- UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed “all efforts to de-escalate the conflict”, as India and Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

“We are monitoring, but we welcome all efforts to de-escalate the conflict,” Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, told PTI here.

The US-brokered ceasefire came hours after India and Pakistan attacked each other’s military facilities, dangerously escalating the ongoing conflict.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate” ceasefire after a “long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.