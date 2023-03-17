After the introduction of bookings via Nusuk, there has been a steep increase in reservations to perform Umrah in the holy month of Ramadan, the Okaz reported.

The details of orders through the Nusuk platform show that most reservations are fully booked in the first 13 days of the holy month, including the last ten days of Ramadan. The same newspaper added that increased demand for performing Umrah was also noted on the other six days of the holy month.

Saudi Arabia, which anticipates the arrival of around 3 million Umrah pilgrims during Ramadan, said that Umrah permits during Ramadan would begin next week for both domestic and foreign pilgrims Nusuk.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has been known to have launched various facilities for Muslims who come to the country to perform Umrah. One is releasing a program entitled “from arrival to access,” which focuses on the pilgrims’ journey. From the moment pilgrims arrive at the outer courtyards of the two Holy Mosques, they get access to services around the Kaaba at Masjid al-Haram and walk between the Safa and Marwa hills.

The Saudi government also ensures the best service for pilgrims to places of prayer and Itikaf. The scheme is designed to facilitate the implementation of tahajud around the holy Kaaba for around 107,000 Umrah pilgrims per hour.