Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has barred sitting, or sleeping in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.
The ministry issued an advisory to comply with regulations and instructions for a safe Umrah during the summer.
Here are the places to avoid sitting or sleeping in
Corridors and prayer areas
Emergency vehicle paths
Paths allocated for wheelchairs of people with disabilities
“Remember, the summer heat can be intense. Still, with proper preparation and precautions, you can have a rewarding and comfortable Umrah experience,” the ministry said.
Here are the tips for performing Umrah during the summer
Seek medical advice
Choose moderate-temperature times
Take rest upon arrival
Wear appropriate clothing
Stay Hydrated
Take breaks
Utilize shade
The ministry also noted the need for pilgrims to adhere to the etiquette of Umrah, represented in good manners with all people, as well as keenness on cooperation, in addition to following the instructions of the organizers and workers.
Maintain good behavior towards everyone
Observe cooperation and discipline throughout your journey
Strictly follow the instructions and guidance provided by organizers and staff
On July 12, the ministry announced the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the kingdom.
On July 19, the ministry announced that it would start receiving pilgrims from outside the kingdom through air, land, and sea ports for the Umrah season.
Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.