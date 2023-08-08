Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has barred sitting, or sleeping in Makkah’s Grand Mosque.

The ministry issued an advisory to comply with regulations and instructions for a safe Umrah during the summer.

Here are the places to avoid sitting or sleeping in

Corridors and prayer areas

Emergency vehicle paths

Paths allocated for wheelchairs of people with disabilities

“Remember, the summer heat can be intense. Still, with proper preparation and precautions, you can have a rewarding and comfortable Umrah experience,” the ministry said.

Here are the tips for performing Umrah during the summer

Seek medical advice

Choose moderate-temperature times

Take rest upon arrival

Wear appropriate clothing

Stay Hydrated

Take breaks

Utilize shade

The ministry also noted the need for pilgrims to adhere to the etiquette of Umrah, represented in good manners with all people, as well as keenness on cooperation, in addition to following the instructions of the organizers and workers.

Maintain good behavior towards everyone

Observe cooperation and discipline throughout your journey

Strictly follow the instructions and guidance provided by organizers and staff

On July 12, the ministry announced the start of the new Umrah season for citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including the kingdom.

On July 19, the ministry announced that it would start receiving pilgrims from outside the kingdom through air, land, and sea ports for the Umrah season.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.