Umar Nazir on standby for Umran Malik; Pundir replaces Parvez Rasool as J&K captain

Srinagar: The recently formed BCCI-mandated, “Sub-Committee” of JKCA has announced J&K’s Senior Men’s squad for the upcoming domestic season, starting with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy from November 4.

The 20-member senior squad, announced by Sub-Committee member, and BJP spokesperson, Brigadier (retired) Anil Gupta, will see 23-year-old Shubham Pundir lead the side, with Abdul Samad his deputy. Pundir replaces Parvez Rasool as the new captain of J&K cricket.

Umar Nazir has been kept on standby for IPL pace sensation Umran Malik, who is currently with Team India in Dubai preparing for the T20 World Cup.

“The team underwent a tough selection process followed by a six-week preparatory camp which included a two-week physical and mental conditioning camp under the expert supervision of Nishanta Bordoloi, an internationally acclaimed Head High Performance and Strengthening and Conditioning Coach. He was assisted by Pawan Kumar Sharma, the team’s strength and conditioning coach and Chirag Pandya, a physiotherapist of national fame. To ensure that the players get adequate daily protein, special meals were provided to the players by JKCA,” Gupta said in a press release.

Another Sub-Committee member, and former domestic cricketer, Mithun Manhas, revealed more about the selection camp, which was held in Jammu.

“For its entire duration, the camp was supervised by the members of Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), the selectors, support staff and myself. Nine matches were played with Kookaburra balls,” Mithun said.

Chief Selector, Vidya Bhaskar said, “It was a herculean task to finalise the team because of stiff competition for each slot in the team. We have tried to select the best possible combination.”

Another Sub-Committee appointed CAC member, Ashwini Gupta, said that the team will attend a practice camp at Delhi from October 21 to 26, before heading to Vadhodra. He further informed that the J&K team will play practice matches with Delhi and Services during the camp.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with fans questioning and debating various selections and omissions, especially the replacement of Parvez Rasool as captain. Fans also pointed out that only 8 cricketers from the Kashmir division have been included in the squad of 20.

J&K Squad

Shubham Pundir (C), Abdul Samad (VC), Ian Dev Singh, Shubam Khajuria, Qamran Iqbal, Vivant Sharma, Henan Malik, Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Dar, Umran Malik, Abid Mushtaq, Yudhveer Singh, Mujtaba Yousuf, Irfan-ul-Haq, Suryansh Raina, Aqib Nabi, Waseem Raza, Ram Dayal, Jatin Wadhawan and Paras Sharma.

J&K will begin its campaign on November 4 in a Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh.