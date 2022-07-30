Here is all you need to know about Ultrahuman Ring

Wearable fitness trackers are not that uncommon however Ultrahuman Ring, a new metabolism-tracking wearable is generating a lot of curiously among the industry corridors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ultrahuman Ring from Bengaluru-based Ultrahuman is based on existing technology of metabolic biomarkers and measures a user’s movement, sleep and the overall energy dynamics of the body. Based on these, the device suggests the user what to do to remain healthy.

Also read: This new wearable gives personalised information on environment

To be sold at Rs 18,999, the Utrahuman Ring provides a minimal form factor with no screen or vibrations, keeping a user away from nagging notifications. A user checks his or her details on the app when he or she wants to. The device comes with a 5-day battery life. While it is comfortable to wear, the Ultrahuman Ring is designed to endure rough usage, Mohit Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Ultrahuman – Vatsal Singhal is the startup’s other co-founder – told Financial Express recently.

Source: Ultrahuman.com

Introducing the Ultrahuman Ring, the world’s most advanced metabolism tracker.



Get real-time activity nudges, decipher your sleep and understand your stress levels.

Pre-order yours now! — Ultrahuman 👀 (@UltrahumanHQ) July 29, 2022

The product works standalone or in combination with Ultrahuman M1, the existing advanced glucose monitoring platform . “With the Ultrahuman Ring and a new suite of metabolic biomarkers, you can understand not just what’s affecting your glucose metabolism but also how to act on the insights in an efficient way. For example, you could figure out how much of your glucose metabolism is affected by lack of sleep. This is a great leap in the world of biomarkers and allows us to study factors concerning human health in a unique and much more impactful way than before,” he adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to IDC, the overall Indian public cloud services market is expected to reach $13.5 bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24% over 2021-26. Public cloud spending continued to increase among enterprises, with the top two service providers holding more than 45% share of the Indian public cloud services market.

Ultrahuman is a venture-backed startup that has raised $25 mn to date. Their investors include Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Utsav Somani’s iSeed fund, and a number of marquee founders and angel investors, including Tiger Global’s Scott Schleifer.

The ring works along movement insights to help with your metabolism and longevity goals. It is all based on the on the data from motion sensors and heart rate sensors.

A person can measure his or her progress during the day with a body scan. They can discover how HRV, HR and Body Temperature varies with lifestyle changes.

The ring has been designed to give a user attention back to him or her. Bulk of insights without the bulk of the form factor.

Which devices is the Ultrahuman Ring compatible with?



Ultrahuman Ring is compatible with iPhones running iOS 14 or later and Android devices running Android 6 or later.

How do I choose a color?

The company will send you a short survey 2-3 weeks before your shipping date, where you’ll be asked to choose the color of your choice. Once this is confirmed, the ring will be shipped to you in the color you selected. Does Ultrahuman Ring have any constraints on the Phone? (Like NFC/Bluetooth) No, there are no constraints on the device you pair the ring with. The only requirement is for your device to support Bluetooth. The minimum Bluetooth version supported is Bluetooth 4.0

Wearable technology, wearables, fashion technology, smartwear, tech togs, streetwear tech, skin electronics or fashion electronics are smart electronic devices (electronic device with micro-controllers) that are worn close to and/or on the surface of the skin, where they detect, analyze, and transmit information concerning e.g. body signals such as vital signs, and/or ambient data and which allow in some cases immediate biofeedback to the wearer.