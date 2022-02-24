Srinagar: Panic has gripped 200 Kashmiri students stranded in different parts of Ukraine.

The students are pursuing MBBS, engineering, and other courses in Ukraine.

Nasir Khuehami, National spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, spoke to Raj Bhavan and sought help to evacuate the students at the earliest.

“I spoke to Raj Bhavan and urged them to help in evacuating the students from Ukraine. They have sought details so that they could pursue the case. We are collecting details. So far over 200 students are studying in Ukraine,” Nasir told The Kashmir Monitor.

Nasir said he also spoke to Kashmiri students studying in Ukraine. “They informed me that a few days ago, the situation was fine. Universities were taking classes in offline mode and everything was going fine and normal,” he said.

He said in Kharkiv city alone there are 15-20 Kashmiri students. “In entire Ukraine, there would be around 200 students. They want quick evacuation. They are now in one apartment. However, so far there is no official advisory from University vis-a-vis evacuation,” he said.

Earlier, a full-scale broke out between Russia and Ukraine. Russia has launched attacks on Ukraine’s air bases, airports, and other military installations. The Russian defence ministry said it has destroyed air bases, air defences in Ukraine with precision weapons.

“Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action,” it said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv’s air defence systems were “eliminated”.

Ukraine also claimed that it has downed five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country near a rebel-held enclave.

European Union said that it will hold Russia “accountable” for its attack on Ukraine and is preparing fresh sanctions that will deal “massive and severe consequences” to Moscow.

The decision to launch a military operation was taken to “defend separatists” in eastern Ukraine, Putin said in a nationally televised address earlier today.

Warning against foreign interference, he said Russia will “aim for demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.”

Putin’s announcement came just hours ahead of a special emergency session in the UN Security Council. The meeting was scheduled after Putin recognized the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions.

Earlier, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had made an emotional late-night appeal to Russians not to support “a major war in Europe”. Zelensky said that the people of Russia are being lied to about Ukraine and that the possibility of war also “depends on you”.