UK MP Launches AI Version of Himself to Connect With Voters

A British MP has launched an AI version of himself to interact with constituents, marking what’s being called the UK’s first “virtual MP.” Mark Sewards, Labour MP for Leeds South West and Morley, partnered with AI startup Neural Voice to create a digital replica that responds in his voice—offering advice, support, or forwarding concerns to his team.

Sewards says the AI tool is aimed at improving accessibility and strengthening the bond between MPs and the public, offering 24/7 year-round support. Though still in its prototype stage, the chatbot will evolve based on feedback, and conversations will be logged to help his team identify key issues in the community.

Encouraging locals to “give AI Mark a try,” Sewards said, “The AI revolution is here, and we must embrace it—or be left behind.” He believes hands-on use is the best way to learn, adding, “If we can build something useful that doesn’t say ridiculous things, then that’s the way forward.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Critics argue the AI may risk further disconnecting MPs from the people they represent. Dr. Susan Oman, an expert on data and AI, warned the tool could leave some constituents—especially older ones—confused or feeling unheard. Concerns have also been raised about data privacy, the lack of human interaction, and whether AI can handle complex or emotionally sensitive issues.

Victoria Honeyman, a lecturer in British politics at the University of Leeds, echoed those concerns, saying people seeking help for deeply personal matters might find the chatbot unsettling. “If something goes wrong, it could seriously undermine trust in their MP,” she said.