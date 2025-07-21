UIDAI to Begin Aadhaar Biometric Updates for Children via Schools

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to initiate Aadhaar biometric updates for children through schools in a phased rollout over the next two months, according to a report by PTI.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said that more than 7 crore children have yet to update their biometrics, which becomes a requirement once they cross the age of five.

“UIDAI is working on a system to update children’s biometrics in schools, with parental consent. We’re currently testing the technology, and expect it to be ready within 45 to 60 days,” Kumar said.

As per UIDAI guidelines, the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) helps ensure accurate Aadhaar records for children. Failure to update biometrics even after turning seven could lead to deactivation of the Aadhaar number under current regulations.

The update process is free if done between the ages of 5 and 7. After that, a charge of ₹100 applies for updating the biometric information.