UIDAI asks 10 year old Adhaar holders to revalidate their address

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: The UIDAI has advised all the residents who have got their Adhaar 10 years before to revalidate their address.

In this connection, all the Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to make the residents of J&K aware about the updation of addresses with the help of any supporting documents. They have also been asked to aware residents about updation of mobile number in Aadhaar to avail benefits of various online services.

Pertinently, UIDAI has already distributed pamphlets and posters for awareness regarding document update in all blocks of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.