‘UHQ Meeting’: LG orders continued anti-terror ops

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting at Lok Bhavan, Srinagar and reviewed the security scenario in the UT of Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by GOC-in-C, Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; DGP Nalin Prabhat; GOC Chinar Corps Lt Gen Balbir Singh; GOC, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Mohit Seth; Special DG Coordination PHQ S.J.M. Gillani; Air Vice Marshal Anand Sondhi AOC, J&K and Ladakh; Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department J&K Chandraker Bharti; ADGP CID M.K. Sinha, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor Govind Jaiswal, senior officials of Armed Forces, CAPFs, J&K Police, Intelligence Agencies and civil administration.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated Army, CAPF, J&K Police and Intelligence agencies for the peaceful conduct of Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.

He stated that real-time collaboration is vital to realizing our security objectives.

“A foolproof counter-strategy must be implemented to completely choke off logistical and financial support for terrorists and we must step up measures to disrupt and counter infiltration. Operations must continue to neutralize the remnants of the terrorist ecosystem. We should aggressively target and dismantle the networks trying to misguide and radicalize the people,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He directed the Security forces and J&K Police to build public trust by ensuring the voices of the people are heard and their grievances are resolved.

The Lieutenant Governor also reviewed the operational preparedness of police and security agencies during the winter, and emphasized the need for maintaining vigilance to counter emerging threats.