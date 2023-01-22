Following a representation from students, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday extended the last date for submission of online application for Union Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET).

January 23 is the new date now. Earlier, the last date was January 17. UGC NET examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10; July 9, 11, 12; and August 12, 13 and 14 on computer-based mode.

Notably, UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.

The NTA — a nodal agency to conduct the NET examination — said that they had received several requests from applicants that they could not upload photographs or other documents due to heavy rush on the last date.