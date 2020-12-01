UGC NET answer key released, check here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer keys of the National Eligibility Test (NET) which it had conducted on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The answer keys are available on the official website of the agency at nta.ac.in.

The June edition of the UGC NET was held from September 24 to November 13. The exam was computer-based and was held for 81 subjects.

As per the data shared by the NTA, a total of 8,60,976 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 5,26,707 candidates had appeared in the exam.

“The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in,” the NTA has said.

The preliminary answer keys of the exam were released in November. Candidates were allowed to challenge it.

The UGC NET was delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The exam conducting body, National Testing Agency (NTA), conducted the exam in shifts following the COVID-19 safety rules.