Srinagar: The University of Kashmir has extended the last date for admission to 1st-2nd Semester Choice Based Credit System Scheme for BA/B.Sc/B.ScH/B.Com/BCA /BBA/B.M.M.M.C/OCMIL (General/Honors) programme at Under-Graduate level (in respective colleges) up to and including May 20, 2021.

The eligibility and all other conditions for admission can be ascertained from the already-issued detailed notification available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.ac.in.