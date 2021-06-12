Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Football
UEFA EURO 2020’s shocking moment: Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapses, given CPR on field

Source: Twitter

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen collapsed during his team’s Group B opener against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Eriksen fell to the turf during the first half of the Euro 2020 clash. He, as per reports, received CPR on the pitch after the horror incident.

 
Source: Twitter

The match was stopped just minutes before half-time when players signalled the medical team to come onto the pitch to attend to Eriksen, who collapsed inside the Finland half.

Source: Twitter

Eriksen remained unmoved as the players and fans appeared visibly upset at the nature of the incident.

There was immediate concern from players of both countries, with his teammates forming a barrier around him.

Some of the Denmark players circled Eriksen so he could receive treatment in privacy.


