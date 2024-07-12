Udhampur Uses Cable Cars to Disperse Seed Balls, Boosting Forest Cover

The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Division, Udhampur, has come up with a unique initiative to increase forest cover in challenging terrains. This eco-friendly effort utilises seed balls–a mixture of seeds encased in soil–dispersed by cable cars in areas inaccessible on foot.

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign and the “JK Green Drive,” the initiative targets the Gondola area in Patnitop-Kud, a popular tourist destination in Udhampur. The area’s dryness, sparse vegetation, and difficult terrain posed a challenge for traditional tree planting methods.

“Jammu and Kashmir Green Drive has been initiated along the lines of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ drive. Under Green Drive, we are undertaking more than 15 drives. We arrived in the Gondola area today. We have dispersed around 3,500 seed balls here. We felt that there was more need for seed balls here. So, we have assured 10,000 seed balls here. We will also have a massive green drive here, under which plantation will be done. Such drives will take place in the future too,” Ashish Mahajan, Range Officer, Dudu Range, told ANI.

Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai said, “An initiative has been taken by the Forest Department. They are pursuing plantation through seed balls. This is a good initiative. This drive is being undertaken before monsoons so that seeds are able to grow in a conducive environment.”

Forest officials devised a clever solution, leveraging the Gondola cable car system. Approximately 3,500 seed balls were dropped below the cable car, aiming to increase tree density and enhance the scenic beauty of the region, contributing significantly to the JK Green Drive.

The seed ball initiative holds immense potential for expanding Jammu and Kashmir’s green cover, particularly in hard-to-reach areas. This innovative approach not only promotes large-scale afforestation but also fosters biodiversity and environmental sustainability for the future, said officials. (ANI)