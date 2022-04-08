Jammu, April 8:Three persons were killed on Friday in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district.

Police said three persons, including a woman, were killed in the accident at Garani village of Udhampur district.

“The accident took place when a motorcycle moving on the highway hit a divider causing injuries to all three riders.

“They all were shifted from the site of the accident to Udhampur district hospital where they were declared as brought dead.

“The deceased has been identified as Shanti Devi, 40, Saleem 45, Rinku, 20, all residents of Arnas in district Reasi”, police said.