In the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Udhampur constituency recorded a voter turnout of over 43% by 1 pm on Friday. An official reported a turnout of 43.11% at 1 pm, noting that the pace of voting has begun to increase.

Despite heavy rain in various parts of Udhampur and Kathua districts, polling commenced at 7 am. This phase of the Lok Sabha polls encompasses voting in 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories.