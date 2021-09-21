Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Udhampur helicopter crash: Both pilots succumb

Srinagar: The pilot and the co-pilot, who were seriously injured in the Udhampur helicopter crash, succumbed at the army hospital, officials said Tuesday.

“Both the pilot and the co-pilot of the Cheetah helicopter that crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar area of Udhampur district, succumbed at the army hospital,” a defense official said.

 

Earlier, an official said that a helicopter (Cheetah) crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar area of Udhampur and its pilot and co-pilot were seriously injured in the crash. Both were air-lifted to army hospital Udhampur.


