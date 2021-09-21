Udhampur helicopter crash: Both pilots succumb

Srinagar: The pilot and the co-pilot, who were seriously injured in the Udhampur helicopter crash, succumbed at the army hospital, officials said Tuesday.

“Both the pilot and the co-pilot of the Cheetah helicopter that crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar area of Udhampur district, succumbed at the army hospital,” a defense official said.

Earlier, an official said that a helicopter (Cheetah) crashed at Shiv Garh Dhar area of Udhampur and its pilot and co-pilot were seriously injured in the crash. Both were air-lifted to army hospital Udhampur.