Udhampur Cultivates 5L Lavender Plants

In a significant development for the agricultural sector of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Agriculture has successfully cultivated approximately five lakh lavender mother plants at Incha village in Ramnagar tehsil.

This initiative marks the first-ever introduction of lavender cultivation in Udhampur, as the region’s climatic conditions and soil composition have been deemed suitable for this aromatic plant.

The department has utilized around 100 kanals of land in Incha village to nurture the lavender mother plants, which will soon be distributed among local farmers, promising a double-edged benefit.

This will not only boost their income, but it will also provide a much-needed respite from the menace of monkeys. The region has been grappling with a significant monkey population, which often damages crops like maize, causing substantial losses to farmers.

Lavender cultivation is expected to be a game-changer for Udhampur’s farmers as it offers a lucrative alternative to traditional crops.

With a high demand for lavender products on the market, farmers can expect substantial profits from this venture. Moreover, the aromatic plant is known to repel pests, further enhancing its appeal among farmers.

Anju Devi, a local from Incha village of Udhampur District, said that in the village of Incha, the department has provided lavender mother plants, and the flowers have already begun to bloom. She expressed her delight at the initiative. We had heard a lot about limited farming earlier.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr Jitendra Singh of the PMO have launched several government schemes to empower women. The primary motivation behind these schemes is to make women self-reliant.

“I believe that lavender farming presents a great opportunity for women to become financially independent,” she added.

She mentioned that previously, only maize was cultivated in their village, but wild animals like monkeys would often destroy the crops. She added that maize cultivation wasn’t very profitable.

“Therefore, lavender farming, being more profitable and less susceptible to damage from wild animals, is a much better option for them. It will provide a good source of employment in the future,” she said.

She appealed to all the women to take up lavender farming and earn more money.

Rafiq Ahamed Jaral Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ramnagar, said that lavender cultivation is of great importance and that there are many areas in our Ramnagar tehsil that have a suitable climate, making them perfect for lavender farming.

He mentioned that a nursery has been established in Ichha village of Ramnagar tehsil, where at least five lakh lavender saplings have been prepared.

“These saplings will be distributed to farmers in the next one or two months so that they can plant them in their fields and earn a good income,” he added.

He said that people here traditionally cultivate crops that are often damaged by monkeys.

However, lavender is a good alternative. By cultivating lavender, farmers can not only get rid of the monkey menace but also double their income.

He urged the farmers to stay in touch with the agriculture department. Whenever lavender saplings are distributed, they will be provided to all farmers in Ichha and nearby villages where the climate is suitable for lavender cultivation. This will help farmers increase their income quickly.

Saloni Rai (IAS) Deputy Commissioner Udhampur said that under the Indian government’s initiative, ‘Purple Revolution’, lavender plantations is being carried out in the Udhampur district.

“Approximately 5 lakh lavender saplings have been prepared in 100 kanals of land in Ichha village of Ramnagar tehsil, and we are planning to plant another 5 lakh this year. These mother plants of lavender will also be distributed to farmers so that they can cultivate them in their fields and earn more income,” she said. (ANI)