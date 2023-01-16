Amid controversies and boycott calls, spy thriller ‘Pathaan’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is getting a big thumbs up from audiences across the globe ahead of its release.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per reports, in the UAE, Germany, and Australia, advance reservations are being taken for Pathaan. According to Pinkvilla, 3500 tickets were sold for the movie on the first day in the UAE, bringing in $50K. This implies that it has a chance to surpass Raees in this market. In 2017, the gangster drama brought in $350,00.

In Australia, Pathan has already sold 3,000 seats for a total of $65,000. In recent years, this market hasn’t been very successful for SRK. However, Pathaan might be able to reverse this pattern.

For the five-day first weekend, 8500 tickets have been sold in Germany. For the first day, up to 4000 of these will be used. The total amount raised is approximately $125,000. The largest opening weekend for a mainstream Bollywood film in Germany is currently held by Dilwale (â142,983). According to early indicators, Pathan might easily cross it.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 a day before India’s Republic Day celebrations.