Afghanistan U19 World Cup team members have refused to return home and fled to London where they have sought asylum

Afghanistan finished fourth in the Under-19 World Cup. This was the highest finish at a global cricket event for Afghanistan at any age level.

د افغانستان کرکټ بورډ تائید کړه چې د نولس کلنو څخه د ټیټ عمر د لوبډلې یو لوبغاړي او د بورډ درې کار کوونکي د بریتانیې پایتخت لندن ته تښتیدلي او هلته یې د پنا غوښتنه کړې

Afghan news outlet Pashtovoa reported that members of the Afghanistan cricket board confirmed that some players had landed in the UK after taking part in the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies. They decided not to return to Afghanistan.

The names of the players and the cricket board staff who have applied for asylum in the UK have not been released. It was not immediately clear why they refused to return to Afghanistan.

Two sources in #Afghanistan #cricket board confirm 2me a player & 3 officials of the AFG U19 team refused 2return home.

After a successful World Cup's tour, on the way back they had a 48-hour stay in England where they chose to remain & seek a political asylum.

This is the first time since the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan that an Afghan cricketer and board member have sought asylum in a foreign country.

After featuring in the ACC U19s Asia Cup and securing 4th position at the ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022, the Future Stars have arrived back in Kabul today.

This is however not the first time that an Afghan under-19 player has not returned to the country. A few years ago, five or six Afghan athletes applied for asylum in Canada.