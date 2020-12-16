Two youth missing from Srinagar’s Natipora area, frantic families appeal them to return

Photos by Umar Ganie

Srinagar: Two youth have gone missing from Natipora area of Srinagar sparking fears among their families of them having joined ‘militant ranks’.

Irfan Ahmad Sofi, son of Nazir Ahmad Sofi and Bilal Manzoor Bhat, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Natipora Srinagar, as per their families, went missing on December 14 the day militants shot dead the PSO of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Haji Parvaiz.

Bilal who has got engaged recently is a crockery dealer and Irfan an auto-driver, the families said.

“Our sons left home on the afternoon of December 14 (Monday) and there is no trace of them since then,” the families said, adding, “We have registered missing reports in police station Chanapora.”

Meanwhile, the family members of both the youth have appealed their sons to return.

A police official said that they are verifying the matter.

“We can’t say anything right now. We are ascertaining the case,” the official said. (GNS)