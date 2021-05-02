Two youth injured, another missing after bear attack in central Kashmir’s Naranag

Srinagar: Two youth were rescued while one is still missing after a bear attacked them when they were fishing at Naranag in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir News Trust reported that the three young men from Wangath village of Kangan had gone to Naranag for fishing on Sunday.

They said a wild bear attacked them in the upper reaches on Naranag. Two sustained injuries but were rescued by people and shifted to hospital while their third friend is missing after the attack.

SDPO Kangan Yasir Qadri, as per KNT, said that the missing youth might have fallen from top of the mountain after the bear attack. “Efforts are on to trace him,” he said.

He identified the missing youth as Javiad Nabi Mir. The duo who were rescued are Asif Mehmood Mir and Owais Bhat. (KNT)