Jammu and kashmir
Two youth commit suicide by hanging themselves in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two youth on Thursday allegedly committed suicide in Batamaloo and Nowgam areas of Srinagar respectively, by hanging themselves at their respective homes.

Official sources said that a 27-year old youth and 24-year-old youth hanged themselves at their homes in the wee hours today.

 

They identified them as Taha Mohi-ud-din (27) of Batamaloo and Tehzeeb Akbar (24) of Aribagh area of Nowgam.

The sources said that their family members immediately rushed them to nearby hospitals where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Batamaloo and Nowgam police have taken cognizance of the incidents and have registered cases, while further investigations have also been taken up—(KNO)


