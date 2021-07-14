Two young women drown, two others rescued in north Kashmir’s Tangmarg

Two young women drowned while another one besides a youth were rescued in Drang area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency reported that the women and the youth apparently were on a picnic in Ferozpur-Nalla near Drang and when they were taken away by the fast flowing stream.

Two young women— aged about 21-22 years—were found dead while two others persons, one of them a woman and another a youth—were rescued and immediately removed to Sub District Hospital Tangmarg.

Later the duo was shifted to SMHS hospital for specialized treatment, block medical officer told GNS. The identity of those who drowned as well as that of the rescued duo was being ascertained by the official when this report was filed.

A police officer confirming the incident told GNS the persons had come to Drang, apparently on day picnic and were enjoying in fast flowing stream when they were swept away by the water.