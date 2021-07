Ganderbal: Two women on Wednesday were injured in a road mishap in Hariganiwan village of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

An official said that two women were injured after a truck collided with a swift car in Hariganiwan village today morning.

He identified the injured as Nisa Khatoon and Sama Khatoon—both residents of Leh.

The official said that the injured were rushed to SDH Kangan for treatment, where from they reffered to SKIMS for advanced treatment—(KNO)