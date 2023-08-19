Delhi metro is again in news; it has unfortunately gained attention for a series of negative incidents in recent past. In viral video, captured by a fellow passenger, two women are engaged in a heated dispute over standing space.

The video is shared by the Twitter handle @gharkekalesh with the caption: “Kalesh [heated argument] between two women inside Delhi Metro over not getting a place to stand.”

The video has garnered 72.1K views, 627 likes, since posted on X on 15th August. Views and likes continues to attract attention.

Kalesh b/w Two Woman inside Delhi metro over not giving place to stand pic.twitter.com/8a11cfg1Hz — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 15, 2023

The video opens to show two women engaged in a physical and verbal altercation within the confines of a running Delhi Metro train. As the footage advances, their conflict escalates, each striving to assert their stance on the matter.

The exact reason for the confrontation is not clear, the video suggests that the confrontation arose from a minor request made by one woman, regarding the standing position of the other women. This request provoked the other woman, dressed in black.

Eventually, the situation is diffused by the intervention of a third woman, effectively bringing the altercation to an end.

The video was shared on the X, formally known as Twitter. Several viewers have expressed their opinions in the comments section, showcasing a variety of reactions.

A user named Rahul wrote,” “Welcome to Delhi Metro.”

Welcome to Delhi metro @scribe_prashant sir 😊😊 — Rahul (@Rahulmeelindia) August 15, 2023

Another user commented, “Delhi metro and kalesh never ending story.

Delhi metro and kalesh never ending story — Arhant Shelby (@Arhantt_pvt) August 15, 2023

A third user by name Allen Rockstr wrote, “Women will be Women.”

@TheSatyaShow Women will be Women. — Allen Rockstr (@RockstrAllen) August 15, 2023

