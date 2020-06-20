Two women die of COVID-19 in Kashmir, toll 78

Srinagar: Two more persons who had tested COVID-19 positive died in Kashmir taking the toll of deaths related to the pandemic to 78.

Early Saturday morning, a 55-year-old female tested positive for COVID-19 died at SKIMS Soura.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS said a 55- year -old lady who was referred to the hospital on June 16 died Saturday morning.

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal officer for Covid-19 at SKIMS said that the lady from Tujan, Pulwama who was referred as a case of Meningioma with obstructive sleep apnea passed away at SKIMS at 6:45 am.

He said that patient died due to cardiopulmonary arrest and in this regard CMO Pulwama has been informed to follow necessary protocol.

Another woman, 58, from Srinagar’s Safa Kadal area, who had tested positive for COVID-19, passed away at Chest Diseases (CD) hospital here.

Sources said the woman had been discharged from SMHS hospital once and then again readmitted and shifted to CD hospital. The deceased, sources added, had existing health issues.

Pertinently, on Friday evening an 80-year-old man from Shopian who had bilateral pneumonia and was tested positive for COVID019 died at SMHS.

With the new deaths, the death toll of COVID- 19 infected persons in J&K has reached to 78 including 69 from Kashmir and nine from Jammu division.