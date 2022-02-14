

Rajouri: In an attempt to bring together the different stakeholders in higher education to discuss and deliberate upon challenges posed to higher education due to Covid-19 pandemic, strategies to overcome those challenges and need of innovations to minimize the impact of any such disruptions on higher learning in the long run, two weeks faculty development programme on ‘Impact of Covid-19 on Higher Education: Challenges, Strategies and Innovations’ being organised by Centre for Hospitality and Tourism , Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri began today.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor of the University in his message congratulated the Centre for hospitality and Tourism for taking this initiative. Prof.Akbar said that BGSBU has been systematically responding to the Covid-19 crisis and has developed necessary COVID-19 protocols/guidelines related to Online Classes, Examinations, Admissions and other day to day affairs of the University.

He said that the University is effectively reaching out to all its stakeholders particularly the students and scholars to ensure that their academic pursuits are met within the stipulated time frame.



Prof. Iqbal Parwez in his inaugural address lauded the efforts of the Centre for Hospitality and Tourism for taking the lead in organising the FDP. In his address Prof. Iqbal said that The Covid-19 pandemic has created challenges and caused disruption across the Higher Education sector. Prof. Iqbal advised the participants to take benefit of the academic expertise and experience of various noted academicians during the course of two weeks long FDP.

Well known educationist Prof. N D Mathur , senior Professor in the Department of Economics, Dean School of Humanities and Social Sciences, at JECRC University Jaipur delivered the keynote address. Prof. Mathur highlighted the challenges posed by covid-19 outbreak viz-a-viz to higher education, mitigation strategies and innovations to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on higher education.



At the outset, Deputy Director Centre for Hospitality and Tourism Dr.Danish Iqbal Raina formally welcomed the dignitaries and the participants. While introducing the theme of the FDP, Dr . Raina highlighted the need for such initiatives for up-gradation of knowledge and skills of faculty and research scholars. Around 110 participants from across the country have registered for the FDP.