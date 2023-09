At least a dozen people were injured in a road accident in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.

An official said that two vehicles collided with each other near Baja Kol on Tral-Nowdal road, resulting in injuries to at least 12 persons.

He said that all of them were shifted to SDH Tral, from where 9 were referred to Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

(With inputs from KNO)