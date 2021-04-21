In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Kashmir News
··1 min read

Two TRF militant associates arrested in Bandipora: Police

Representational picture

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two over ground workers of The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit and recovered incriminating material from their possession in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police spokesman said that acting on a credible tip off that some individuals were involved in aiding and abetting militants, the input was jointly developed by Bandipora Police, 14RR and 3Bn CRPF leading to the uncovering of a militant module of the TRF outfit.

He said that after thorough investigation and technical analysis, two OGWs of TRF namely Mushtaq Ahmad Parray son of Bashir Ahmad Parray, resident of Gundpora Rampora and Sajad Ahmad Sofi son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, resident of Sofigund Tral were found to be involved in militant activities and providing shelter and logistics to TRF militants.

He said that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in Police station Aragam and further investigation was underway.

Next
Covishield at Rs 400 a dose for states,Rs 600 for private hospitals: Serum Institute
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor