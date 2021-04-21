Two TRF militant associates arrested in Bandipora: Police

Bandipora: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two over ground workers of The Resistance Front (TRF) militant outfit and recovered incriminating material from their possession in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A police spokesman said that acting on a credible tip off that some individuals were involved in aiding and abetting militants, the input was jointly developed by Bandipora Police, 14RR and 3Bn CRPF leading to the uncovering of a militant module of the TRF outfit.

He said that after thorough investigation and technical analysis, two OGWs of TRF namely Mushtaq Ahmad Parray son of Bashir Ahmad Parray, resident of Gundpora Rampora and Sajad Ahmad Sofi son of Ghulam Mohammad Sofi, resident of Sofigund Tral were found to be involved in militant activities and providing shelter and logistics to TRF militants.

He said that a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered in Police station Aragam and further investigation was underway.