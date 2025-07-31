Two terrorists killed

Poonch, July 30: The Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt when they killed two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector.

According to a statement posted by the Army’s White Knight Corps on X, alert troops detected movement near the LoC and swiftly engaged the infiltrators, neutralizing both before they could breach the forward defences.

“In a successful anti-infiltration operation, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control. Swift action and accurate firepower thwarted the nefarious designs,” the Corps said.

The army confirmed that three weapons were recovered from the encounter site, indicating that the infiltrators were heavily armed and likely part of a larger plot.

The success of the operation, the Corps noted, was the result of synchronised intelligence-sharing between Army intelligence units and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“Synergistic and synchronised intelligence inputs from own intelligence units and JKP led to a successful operation,” the post stated.

The operation was still ongoing at the time of filing this report, with search and sanitization efforts underway in the forward area to rule out the presence of any additional infiltrators or arms caches.

The infiltration bid is the latest in a series of attempts made along the LoC in recent months, prompting increased vigilance and intensified patrolling by security forces deployed along the frontier.