Two slain militants in Kulgam gunfight were planning attack on national highway: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar Thursday said that two slain militants killed in Kulgam encounter belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and they were planning a big strike on national highway.

He said that all four-militants killed in Kulgam and Pulwama belonged to LeT and all were locals.

IGP said that two slain militants killed in Kulgam area were locals and were planning a big strike on the national highway. “The encounter took place in an area close to the highway and they were planning an attack on the national highway. Two more militants killed in a gunfight at Pulwama were also locals,” the IGP said.

He said police and security forces received specific leads about presence of militants in Pulwama and Kulgam late night yesterday after joint teams of police and security forces launched operations in both districts,” the IGP said—(KNO)