Two rapes, no murder: Ladakh UT has one of the lowest crime rates in India

Srinagar: Newly carved-out Union Territory of Ladakh has one of the lowest crime rates in the country.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2020 report has thrown some interesting facts about the cold desert.

NCRB report revealed that only 403 crimes were registered in Ladakh against 28911 in Jammu and Kashmir.

No murder case has been registered in Ladakh last year. There have been 183 murders in Jammu and Kashmir during the same period. Ladakh police registered 29 cases of death by negligence, while in J&K the number stood at 677. Twenty-nine people were killed in 29 road accidents in Ladakh last year. In Jammu and Kashmir, 542 people were killed in 462 road accidents.

Ladakh police registered three cases of attempt to murder involving three victims. In J&K, the number stood at 487 cases involving 510 victims. Six cases of attempt to suicide were registered in Ladakh against 472 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ladakh has one of the lowest crimes against women. The cold desert recorded only four cases of assault of women with an intent to outrage the modesty last year. In Jammu and Kashmir, police registered 1744 cases. Ladakh also saw one case of infanticide against 16 in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

Ladakh police registered two rape cases involving two victims last year. In Jammu and Kashmir, there were 243 cases involving 247 victims.

India remained under complete lockdown from March 25, 2020, and May 31, 2020, due to COVID-19 Pandemic (First Wave), during which time movement in public space was very limited.

Across the country, 3, 71,503 cases of crimes against women were reported in 2020. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 49,385 such incidents.

The majority of crimes against women were registered under cruelty by the husband or his relatives. These account for 111549 cases. Those were followed by 85392 cases of assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty. The NCRB collected data from 36 states and Union Territories and 53 metropolitan cities. Crime in India 2020 deals with the data from January 1 to December 31, 2020.