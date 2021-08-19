Two policemen, civilian injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar: Two policemen and a civilian were on Thursday evening injured after militants lobbed a grenade towards joint naka party at Saraf Kadal area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that militants lobbed a grenade towards the joint naka party of CRPF 23 battalion and police.

They said that two policemen identified as Javeed Ahmad and Abdul Majeed Bhat sustained injuries during the attack. “Javed has received an injury in right leg while Majeed has suffered injuries in chest,” they said.

They added that a civilian identified as Fayaz Ahmad Mattoo of Khawaja Bazar Srinagar has also suffered injuries in right leg.

The official sources added that the trio have been shifted to the hospital for treatment and are stable.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)