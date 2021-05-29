Two persons shot dead by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Srinagar: Two persons were killed in an attack by unknown persons, suspected to be militants, at Jablipora area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that unknown gunmen fired upon the duo at around 8 pm, leaving them injured. They were shifted to nearby sub district hospital where one of them Sanjeed Ahmad Parrey (19), dental technician, son of Abdul Azeem Parrey was declared dead on arrival while Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat (auto driver) son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat was shifted to GMC Anantnag where he succumbed to the injuries later.

Both were residents of Jablipora and it was not immediately known as to why the suspected militants killed them.

Meanwhile the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. When this report was filed, no arrests were made, they added. (GNS)