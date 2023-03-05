Srinagar, Mar 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested two boys for allegedly stalking, harassing and intimidating a girl in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

“On 4-03-2023, a girl was stalked and harassed by two boys, riding a scooty. The boys had made lewd gestures and comments against the girl. The girl had posted about the incident on her social media account and subsequently also approached police post Nehru Park with a written application”, reads a statement.

“On receipt of the complaint, an FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the law in Ram Munshi Bagh Police Station against the accused boys.”

The two boys, the statement reads, were arrested by a team led by SI Syed Khalil, DO Nehru Park, under supervision of SDPO Nehru Park Mansha Beigh and a scooty bearing registration number JK01AG 5814 on which they committed the offence has been seized as well.

The duo will be produced in Court for getting their police remand, reads the statement.

Meanwhile, DIG Sujeet Kumar of Central Kashmir Range and Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar City Ajaz Asad congratulated for taking quick action.

DC Srinagar in a tweet, as per GNS wrote; “Prompt action by @SrinagarPolice. Miscreants arrested. Two wheeler seized. Such elements will not be spared and shall face action under the law. We are here to keep Srinagar city absolutely safe for everybody.”