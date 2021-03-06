Two non-locals working in Srinagar arrested for carrying ‘katta’ pistol

Srinagar: Police on Saturday arrested two non-locals along with a country made pistol (Katta) at Jawhar Tunnel in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A senior police officer said that Kulgam police intercepted one vehicle at Jawahar Tunnel a vehicle with Registration no. JK 04 9750.

During search of vehicle one pistol (Katta) along with 16 rounds were recovered.

The police officer further said that they might have come with the intention of criminal act and ruled out any militancy angle.

The officer identified them as Mohammad Danish Sadeeqi Son of Mohd Shamshad Sadeeqi resident of Bijnor UP and Naushad Son of Mohammad Younis resident of Bijnor UP.

Both are working in a bakery shop at Soura Srinagar. Further questioning of suspects is continue, the officer added.(GNS)