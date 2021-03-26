Two non-locals arrested for allegedly kidnapping a girl in north Kashmir

Uri (Baramulla): Police have arrested two non-local residents for allegedly kidnapping a girl in frontier Uri town of north-Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the girl (name withheld) was ‘lured for job’ by a non-local duo through a social networking site. After meeting them, the two accused tried to kidnap her, however after receiving an information into it, the police was able to intercept them in main town Uri.

The accused duo has been identified as Hardev Singh son of Joginder Singh and Gurjant Singh son of Beera Singh, both residents of Gurdaspur Punjab.

Meanwhile SDPO Uri Junaid Wali told GNS that an FIR Number 25/2021 under sections 366, 109 IPC has been registered at Police Station Uri in this regard and further investigations taken up.

Wali in the meantime has urged parents to restrain their children from unnecessary use of electronic gadgets, particularly mobile phones.

“The parents should not allow their children to use any electronic gadgets, more particularly mobile phones without any dire need”, he said adding that “It is their moral responsibility to keep a vigil on their children to keep them safe from any untoward happening(s).”