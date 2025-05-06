Two NEET Aspirants Die by Suicide Over Fear of Failure

Two NEET aspirants from Telangana died by suicide just a day after appearing for the highly competitive medical entrance exam, reportedly due to fear of failing. The deceased students were identified as Janga Pooja from Jagtial district and Rayi Manoj Kumar from Adilabad district.

Janga Pooja had earlier appeared for the NEET exam in 2023 but did not achieve her desired result. Determined to succeed, she enrolled in a coaching centre and attempted the exam again on May 4. After returning home, she reportedly evaluated her performance and grew anxious about not securing a good rank. Succumbing to the fear, she ended her life.

In a similar incident, Rayi Manoj Kumar, the son of a teacher and a student at a Hyderabad-based coaching institute, also died by suicide after returning home post-exam. He was reportedly distressed over not performing well.

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is India’s centralised exam for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. This year, over 22 lakh candidates registered for the exam, which was held on May 4.